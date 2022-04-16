LeClaire Wine Hop fun features sipping, food, and shopping on April 23

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -LeClaire is ready to help you toast the season and put a ‘hop’ into your step with the LeClaire Wine Hop later this month.

The LeClaire Wine Hop will be Saturday, April 23 from 4-7 p.m. When you get a ticket for the event, you’ll get a wine glass that will get you access to 15 of LeClaire’s businesses that will be serving food and wine/cocktail samples. Participants can “hop” or there is a route---folks can enjoy the event any way they prefer.

Emily Gwin, organizer for LeClaire Wine Hop, joins QCL with all the details. Tickets are available in advance at 129 Coffee & Wine Bar in LeClaire (129 N. Cody Rd.) They’re $20 (cash) and you’ll need to bring an ID. Tickets will also be available (of course!) on the day of the event at the LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Rd.

It’s Saturday, the sun is shining, and it’s THE perfect day to grab your Wine Hop tickets!🍷🎟 129 opens today at 1pm—don’t forget your $20 and ID! Posted by LeClaire Wine Hop on Saturday, April 9, 2022

