Riverfront Refresh needs volunteers for clean up project on April 23
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The city needs your help to cleanup the Davenport riverfront Saturday, April 23, during their Riverfront Refresh event.
Steve Ahrens joins QCL to encourage participation and talk about the effort happening the weekend around Earth Day. This is the second annual beautification and spring cleanup event that will include mulching, weeding, painting, and general trash and debris collection along and throughout the riverfront in Davenport from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m..
If you are interested in volunteering, contact www.XtremeCleanUp.org. Check-in and assignment distribution will be at the Freight House, 421 West River Drive, Davenport.
