Riverfront Refresh needs volunteers for clean up project on April 23

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The city needs your help to cleanup the Davenport riverfront Saturday, April 23, during their Riverfront Refresh event.

Steve Ahrens joins QCL to encourage participation and talk about the effort happening the weekend around Earth Day. This is the second annual beautification and spring cleanup event that will include mulching, weeding, painting, and general trash and debris collection along and throughout the riverfront in Davenport from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m..

If you are interested in volunteering, contact www.XtremeCleanUp.org. Check-in and assignment distribution will be at the Freight House, 421 West River Drive, Davenport.

Come out and have some fun while sprucing up our beautiful riverfront for a summer of events, guests, and music!! Posted by Freight House Farmers' Market on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.