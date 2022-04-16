Advertisement

Cooler end to weekend

Rain Chances Easter Sunday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Unfortunately, there will be colder temperatures still around for Easter. Temperatures will start in the 20s and low 30s and only reach the mid-40s in most spots for Sunday afternoon. If there’s an Easter Egg Hunt planned, try doing it in the morning or very early afternoon. Into the afternoon rain chances return. Most of it will fall later in the afternoon and into the early overnight hours. Heading into the overnight hours spots east of the river could see that turn into light snow. Into early next week it will still be cooler, but a warming trend will be found to help reach mild temperatures by the end of the work week. There will be another rain chance later Tuesday into Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 30°. Wind: NE 0-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool, afternoon rain. High: 47°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain moving out. Low: 35°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

