Advertisement

A Sunny (& Breezy) Saturday Ahead

Rain Chances Easter Sunday
Sunny skies and breezy winds expected for this cool Saturday. Look for highs in the 40's to near 50°.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - The weekend starts out on a breezy and cool note, but at least we’ll get a chance to enjoy some sunshine during the day. Look for highs reaching the 40′s to near 50 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker arriving Easter Sunday. We’ll see a chance for showers by afternoon with highs once again reaching the 40′s to lower 50′s. Turning our attention to the upcoming week, conditions remain unseasonably cool, with off and on rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: 50°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Colder. Low: 32°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers by afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Thiel trial day two
Eyewitness changes statement about which boat was at fault in LeClaire boat crash trial
Happening today: Adult Easter egg hunt
There is no timetable on when the man will be out.
1 person rescued after being stuck in a trench in Cordova
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive

Latest News

Easter
Cooler end to weekend
Rain Sunday
Clearing skies tonight
Rain Sunday
Cloudy and cool Friday
First Alert Forecast - Less wind overnight but more clouds into Friday
Blustery Thursday Winds Settle Down Into The Evening