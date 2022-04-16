A Sunny (& Breezy) Saturday Ahead

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - The weekend starts out on a breezy and cool note, but at least we’ll get a chance to enjoy some sunshine during the day. Look for highs reaching the 40′s to near 50 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker arriving Easter Sunday. We’ll see a chance for showers by afternoon with highs once again reaching the 40′s to lower 50′s. Turning our attention to the upcoming week, conditions remain unseasonably cool, with off and on rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: 50°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Colder. Low: 32°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers by afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

