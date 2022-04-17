Advertisement

3 bodies recovered from Chicago waterways over 2 days

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death of all three people.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in Chicago’s waterways this weekend.

Chicago Police say the have not determined that the deaths of the two women whose bodies were found in separate areas of the Chicago River and the man whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan are related.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death of all three people.

