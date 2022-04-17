Ceremony held in Bettendorf over soldier deployment

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Around 150 soldiers were sent off to train at Fort Bliss in Texas before being deployed in the Middle East where they will join the 339th Military Police Company.

There was a ceremony held at the Waterfront Convention Center for them where hundreds of family and friends showed their support.

“We were all in their position once, being a new soldier, and you always with that someone would have done something for you,” said Commander Skylar Danks, “I try to keep that with me and the things that nobody did for me when I was younger, I try to do it for them.”

Commander Danks says the event is a testament to the character of the American people, as most soldiers volunteer to be deployed overseas.

