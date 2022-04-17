Advertisement

A Sunny Start, Then Increasing Clouds

Rain Chances By Afternoon
Enjoy the sunshine now--we'll soon see clouds, with light rain arriving this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Clouds continue to build into the region as our next system sweeps into the Midwest. We’re looking at a chance for rain later this afternoon, continuing into the evening hours. Some snow could become mixed in with that rain. Skies partially clear out by Monday morning, leaving us with partly cloudy and blustery conditions during the day. Expect another round of rain entering the region late day Tuesday, followed by showers continuing through much of the week.

TODAY: Sunshine early, then mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers by late afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers likely, possibly mixed with snow, mainly this evening. Mostly cloudy overnight. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy and blustery. High: 49°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Happening today: Adult Easter egg hunt
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Cody Krause
‘I became a monster’: Suspect accused of hitting, killing grandmother with hammer
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was...
3 caregivers charged after person with disabilities sprayed in face with disinfectant, attorney general says

Latest News

Snow
Windy Monday
Easter
Cooler end to weekend
Sunny skies, and breezy winds expected for this cool Saturday. Sunday will be a different...
A Sunny (& Breezy) Saturday Ahead
Rain Sunday
Clearing skies tonight