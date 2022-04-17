A Sunny Start, Then Increasing Clouds

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Clouds continue to build into the region as our next system sweeps into the Midwest. We’re looking at a chance for rain later this afternoon, continuing into the evening hours. Some snow could become mixed in with that rain. Skies partially clear out by Monday morning, leaving us with partly cloudy and blustery conditions during the day. Expect another round of rain entering the region late day Tuesday, followed by showers continuing through much of the week.

TODAY: Sunshine early, then mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers by late afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers likely, possibly mixed with snow, mainly this evening. Mostly cloudy overnight. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy and blustery. High: 49°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

