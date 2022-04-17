Historic flooding and solutions for the future

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It is was almost 3 years ago that the Mississippi River reached its historic, record-setting crest at 22 feet in May 2019.

This episode of INSI6HT is an in-depth discussion of future mitigation plans for flooding events in our region. In particular, since the cities of Davenport and Moline have not built floodwalls, future steps for those municipalities are much of the round table discussion during the first four segments.

Underground sewer improvements, pumping stations, berms, road elevation changes and the deployment of temporary protections are all in the plans for preventing future flooding disasters.

Participants in today’s show include Matt Christensen, Executive Editor of the Quad City Times, Kyle Gripp, Davenport Alderman At Large, Clay Merritt, Assistant Public Works Director, Rod Schick, Moline Municipal Services General Manager, and Kyle Carter, Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director.

The last two segments of the broadcast are spent focusing on upcoming topics in the Quad City Times’ INSIGHT business journal and a Small Business Spotlight on JC Landscaping in Davenport. If you have a small business or know one that deserves some extra attention, please let us know! Email: Insight@kwqc.com

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Marcia Lense will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

