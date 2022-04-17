Advertisement

Windy Monday

Warming temperatures this week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - The cloudy day will end with rain and snow overnight. Accumulations would be less than an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces. The only impacts would be slushy roads for a short time where snow fell quickly. Temperatures will start in the low 30s tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 40s again. It will be a windy day leading to wind gusts up to 40 mph, putting wind chills to the 30s or colder. Another system arrives late Tuesday, and into Wednesday is when steady rain is likely. Through the week temperatures will warm with highs in near 70 later this week.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 34°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

MONDAY: Blustery, mostly cloudy. High: 47°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Happening today: Adult Easter egg hunt
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Cody Krause
‘I became a monster’: Suspect accused of hitting, killing grandmother with hammer
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was...
3 caregivers charged after person with disabilities sprayed in face with disinfectant, attorney general says

Latest News

Enjoy the sunshine now--we'll soon see clouds, with light rain arriving this afternoon.
A Sunny Start, Then Increasing Clouds
Easter
Cooler end to weekend
Sunny skies, and breezy winds expected for this cool Saturday. Sunday will be a different...
A Sunny (& Breezy) Saturday Ahead
Rain Sunday
Clearing skies tonight