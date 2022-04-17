Windy Monday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - The cloudy day will end with rain and snow overnight. Accumulations would be less than an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces. The only impacts would be slushy roads for a short time where snow fell quickly. Temperatures will start in the low 30s tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 40s again. It will be a windy day leading to wind gusts up to 40 mph, putting wind chills to the 30s or colder. Another system arrives late Tuesday, and into Wednesday is when steady rain is likely. Through the week temperatures will warm with highs in near 70 later this week.

TONIGHT: Rain/snow. Low: 34°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

MONDAY: Blustery, mostly cloudy. High: 47°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

