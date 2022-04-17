P.U.N.C.H holds Easter Egg Hunt in Davenport Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of kids and parents celebrated Easter Saturday with an egg hunt. The annual event was held by the Davenport group, People uniting neighbors and churches (P.U.N.C.H) At Cork Hill Park.

A free lunch was provided for all the families, and raffles were held for free bikes, gifts, and prizes. Kids also enjoyed some basketball, sack races, and even tug of war contests.

“The best part about all this is when you see the success when people come out and enjoy themselves and they come out, you can bring folks together to fellowship,” Frank Holley, P.U.N.C.H president said.

P.U.N.C.H is a group of seven churches that holds community events throughout the year. Some of the events include trunk or treat, thanksgiving dinner, and blessing box events.

For more information or on how to support the group, click here.

