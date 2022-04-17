Advertisement

Steamwheelers honor Jim Foster and the 2000 championship team

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The majority of the Quad City Steamwheelers 2000 championship team made it back to the TaxSlayer Center to celebrate the perfect season and to unveil a banner for former Wheeler owner and creator of indoor football, Jim Foster.

Unfortunately for the current Wheelers, the Frisco Fighters and former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims would have the last celebration of the night, topping QC by 17.

