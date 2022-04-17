Advertisement

Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle

Two teens are being praised after coming to the rescue of a man trapped in a crashed and burning car in New Hampshire. (SOURCE: WMUR)
By Scott Cook
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NELSON, N.H. (WMUR) – Teen brothers Vincent and Jake Heck were traveling with their family from Hillsborough to Maryland to enjoy the holiday weekend.

They left bright and early Friday morning and when passing through Nelson, New Hampshire, they witnessed a pickup truck swerve off of Route 9 and crash into a large rock.

“I immediately told my mom to pull over and before she even stopped the vehicle I jumped right out and ran over,” Vincent Heck said.

Vincent Heck, 19, rushed to the driver’s side door where he found a man unconscious.

Jake Heck, 16, checked the back of the truck for any passengers before helping his brother carry the man away from the smoking truck.

“The car, literally 5 to 10 seconds after I got him out, the car went all up in flames,” Vincent Heck said.

The teens then carried the man further away from the burning vehicle and used CPR techniques to open his airways so he could breathe better before paramedics arrived.

“By the time I got there, the vehicle was fully engulfed and if that individual was still in there, that individual would never have survived the incident,” Nelson Fire Chief Joseph Sarcione said.

Melissa Heck, the mother of the teens, said she is very proud of their actions.

“They did a great job and worked very good as a team,” she said. “It’s nice to see that.”

Praise for the teens has poured in from fire and police departments across the state, but the brothers don’t consider their own actions to be heroic.

“I consider my brother a hero,” Jack Heck said. “I did what I could do. If it wasn’t for my brother getting him out of that car, he would not have survived. I was not fast enough to get him out of the car.”

“I just think I was doing what any normal human being would do,” Vincent Heck said. “I just hope somebody would do the same for me.”

