United Township picks up softball and baseball WB6 wins

East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The UT softball team scored early and often in the first game of a double header with Galesburg. The Panthers would walk off the game in the bottom of the sixth, winning 11-1. They would add another win in game two of the double dip.

On the baseball field, UT would gets some help with a couple errors from Quincy allowing their only 2 runs of the game to come home. The second run scored in the bottom of the seventh as the Blue Devils missed out on a double play to send the game to extra innings. The Panthers won game one 2-1, but Quincy would earn a split in the second matchup.

