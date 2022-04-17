Advertisement

United Township picks up softball and baseball WB6 wins

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The UT softball team scored early and often in the first game of a double header with Galesburg. The Panthers would walk off the game in the bottom of the sixth, winning 11-1. They would add another win in game two of the double dip.

On the baseball field, UT would gets some help with a couple errors from Quincy allowing their only 2 runs of the game to come home. The second run scored in the bottom of the seventh as the Blue Devils missed out on a double play to send the game to extra innings. The Panthers won game one 2-1, but Quincy would earn a split in the second matchup.

