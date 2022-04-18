Blue Cat wins gold months after rebrand

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A brewery in Rock Island won gold on an international stage in April.

Blue Cat Brew Pub opened in Downtown Rock Island in 1994 but took a break in 2017 when a new owner stepped in. After returning to its original brand, Blue Cat Brewing Company won several medals at this year’s New York International Beer Competition.

Co-owner and Brewmaster Charlie Cole drafts up the recipes which include some of the original from the 90s and some of his creations.

He said he was thrilled to win his first professional awards, months after going back to the Blue Cat name.

“It’s been really cool to take over the legacy,” Cole said. “So to win awards this year, internationally from classic recipes and our new recipes is awesome.”

The brewery won bronze medals for its Vino #2 Wild Ale and its Papa Bear Scotch Ale. It also won a silver medal for its Emersyn Juliet Hefeweizen. Notably, it won gold for its Finnegan’s Dry Irish Stout and was named “Illinois Irish-Style Brewery of the Year”.

Cole found out they won, not through a phone call or email, instead, he realized the results were ready when one of his friends posted about their awards.

“We were one of the very few that got a gold medal. So we got to see that pretty early on the list,” Cole said. Then the further on I went down the list, every beer that we entered won an award.

While the recognition is great, Bartender and Brew Assistant Philip Force said working in the Quad Cities beer community is even better.

“All breweries work together, like more or less, and do collabs together, creating beers together. So I’m excited,” Force said. “I can’t wait to see one of the collabs win.”

In other competitions, drinks may be judged by other breweries or certified beer experts. According to Cole, this competition stands out because the brews were judged by trade buyers.

“So to know that these are people that buy beer on an international level and would only purchase and distribute our beer given the opportunity. That’s a really cool way to do that.”

Blue Cat went up against more than 700 beers from over 15 different countries this year.

