Clearing and COLD overnight

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Winds will calm down as we get into the evening. But, it will still be a bit breezy overnight as skies clear and lows drop to the mid 20s to low 30s. Tuesday will

start with plentiful sunshine before clouds start increasing in the afternoon. Highs will start to moderate over the next few days with Tuesday highs in the low 50s.

Clouds Wednesday will produce rain with highs in the 50s. Thursday sun gets us well into the 60s. Then, brace yourself, as we head for highs in the 70s Friday through

the weekend. Friday will brings some showers with afternoon and evening storms possible Saturday and some more showers Sunday.

TONIGHT: EVENING CLOUDS & GUSTS. CLEAR, CHILL, LESS WIND OVERNIGHT. LOW: 29. WIND: NW 10-15/20

TUESDAY: SUNNY EARLY. MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH: 53°. WIND: NW/SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGH: 55°.

