Blustery & Cool For Your Monday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain and snow have come to an end this morning, but scattered clouds and gusty winds will be sticking with us through the day. Look for highs in the lower to middle 40′s, with NW winds gusting up to 35 mph. High pressure builds in briefly, bringing clear skies tonight and sunshine early Tuesday. Clouds arrive ahead of our next system Tuesday night, with rain continuing into Wednesday. Temperatures will steadily climb back into the 50′s through midweek, reaching the 60′s and 70′s by Friday and the weekend. We’ll also see additional rain chances through the period.

TODAY: Lingering clouds and blustery. High: 47°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing and windy overnight. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, then gradually increasing clouds. High: 52°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

