Advertisement

Blustery & Cool For Your Monday

Warming temperatures and rain chances this week
Cloudy, windy and cool conditions on tap for your Monday. Look for highs only reaching the 40's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain and snow have come to an end this morning, but scattered clouds and gusty winds will be sticking with us through the day. Look for highs in the lower to middle 40′s, with NW winds gusting up to 35 mph. High pressure builds in briefly, bringing clear skies tonight and sunshine early Tuesday. Clouds arrive ahead of our next system Tuesday night, with rain continuing into Wednesday. Temperatures will steadily climb back into the 50′s through midweek, reaching the 60′s and 70′s by Friday and the weekend. We’ll also see additional rain chances through the period.

TODAY: Lingering clouds and blustery. High: 47°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing and windy overnight. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, then gradually increasing clouds. High: 52°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Police lights.
Deputies investigating fatal shooting north of Sterling
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
1 injured in overnight shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

Warmer by weekend
Increasing Cloudiness This Afternoon
Warmer by weekend
Increasing Cloudiness This Afternoon
Warmer by weekend
Increasing clouds Tuesday
First Alert Forecast - A COLD start Tuesday but more sun and highs back to the 50s
Clearing and COLD overnight