The Cities of East Moline, Moline, and Rock Island host entry-level firefighter examinations

QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) - The cities of East Moline, Moline and Rock Island will be holding a physical agility testing, which is a requirement for an entry-level firefighter in each city.

The cities will host a Candidate Physical Ability Test with a licensed agency as part of the recruitment processes for their fire departments at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, the cities of East Moline, Moline and Rock Island said in a media release.

The cities said the process starts with an initial orientation session on June 4 and a second orientation session on June 11, the test can take up to eight weeks to complete. An orientation video can be found here.

A valid ladder climb test within the previous 12 months is part of the requirements, and a test will also be offered during the process.

The Human Resources Departments for the Cities of East Moline, Moline, and Rock Island may accept CPAT cards from another licensed facility as part of the application process, but this will be the only opportunity to complete the CPAT locally, the cities said.

The cities said the CPAT schedule is:

Orientation Session 1, Station Practice June 4, 8:00 a.m. at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4 th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201

Orientation Session 2, Station Practice June 11, 8:00 a.m. at the QCCA Expo Center

Timed Practice Session 1 June 25, 8:00 a.m. at the QCCA Expo Center

Timed Practice Session 2 July 9, 8:00 a.m. at the QCCA Expo Center

Final Test Day July 23, 8:00 a.m. at the QCCA Expo Center

“The Rock Island-Moline-East Moline CPAT Consortium is required to fully implement these orientation and pre-test procedures and make them available to all candidates on an equal basis, however, a candidate may waive all of the fore-mentioned program components and be eligible to participate in the CPAT test. Such a waiver shall only be acceptable if it is in writing, and is made on a wholly knowing and voluntary basis. Candidates requesting an acknowledgment and waiver form should send an email to Chief Yerkey at yerkey.jeffrey@rigov.org.” the cities said.

The CPAT consists of eight critical physical tasks that simulate the actual job duties of a firefighter, including a stair climb, hose drag, equipment carry, ladder raise and extension, forcible entry, search, rescue, and ceiling breach and pull, the cities said.

The CPAT is measured on a pass/fail, the cities said. Candidates who successfully pass the CPAT and Ladder Climb test will receive a certificate of completion that will be valid for 12 months.

Anyone without the documentation of the successful completion of the CPAT with Ladder Climb, in addition to any other documents that would be required during each City’s recruitment period we be deemed ineligible for hire as an entry-level firefighter, the cities said.

Anyone interested in completing the CPAT locally must complete the application process with the East Moline, Moline, and Rock Island Fire Departments once their recruitment periods open up, the cities said. For more information and to sign up contact Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, Rock Island Fire Department, by calling (309) 732-2800, ext. 6, or by sending an email to yerkey.jeffrey@rigov.org.

The cities of East Moline, Moline and Rock Island said, other licensed facilities that provide the CPAT test are the Central Illinois Fire Chiefs in Decatur, IL, Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy in Glenview, IL, or MABAS 24 in Homewood, IL. To register and to obtain information about their dates and fees, contact CIFC at https://centralillinoisfirechiefs.com/CPAT/CPAT.aspx or (217) 424-2811; NIPSTA at https://www.nipsta.org/240/CPAT-Schedule or (847) 998-8090; or MABAS 24 at http://www.mabas24.org/index.php/cpat or (708) 607-2728.

