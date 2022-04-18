Advertisement

City of Riverdale awarded grants to plant Iowa native trees around the city

A ceremony will be held at Riverdale Heights Elementary School on Friday, April 18.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Riverdale has been awarded two grants to plant trees native to the state of Iowa on city and school property.

In collaboration with Riverdale Heights Elementary School and Quercus Land Stewardship Services, LLC, the City of Riverdale has been awarded the ‘Trees for Kids’ grant from the Iowa Department of Nature Resources.

The city has also been awarded the ‘Trees Please!’ grant from MidAmerican Energy. The purpose of the grant program is to replace trees lost by natural disasters, increase energy efficiency and help make the community a better place to live.

A groundbreaking ceremony and Earth Day message will be held at Riverdale Heights Elementary School in Bettendorf on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 8:45 a.m.

Following the ceremony, Mayor Anthony Heddlesten will invite students to plant trees on the school’s property.

Another tree planting will take place at Riverdale City Hall starting at 1:30 p.m. City Hall is located at 110 Manor Drive.

The ‘Trees for Kids’ program teaches children, teens and young adults the important of trees and the benefits they provide. It also provides students hands-on planting and tree maintenance experience.

“This program directly aligns with 1st and 2nd grade social studies and science standards,” said Jennifer Richardson, principal at Riverdale Heights Elementary.

Quercus Land Stewardship Services, LCC out of Black Earth, Wis. will be providing the trees.

The company says Burr Oak, White Oak, Chinkapin Oak, Red Oak, Hackberry, Kentucky Coffee Tree, River Birch, Yellowwood, Eastern Redbud and Pagoda Dogwood trees will be planted Friday.

Many of the trees planted around the city will replace trees that were lost during the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho.

