Davenport animal shelter participating in ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

The Humane Society of Scott County is one of more than 275 animal shelters across the US participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event.

Pet adoption fees will be reduced to $25 or less May 2-8, 2022.

Shelters across the US are facing many obstacles, including overcrowding.

By sponsoring the event, the Bissell Foundation is hoping to alleviate overcrowding of shelters.

Since the first “Empty the Shelter” event in 2016, more than 83,000 pets have found homes across the US and Canada.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets,” said Cathy Bissel, found of BISSEL Pet Foundation.

