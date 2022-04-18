Advertisement

Deputies investigating fatal shooting north of Sterling

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Whiteside County Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting north of Sterling Monday.

Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation, deputies said.

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said around 11:30 a.m., deputies were on the scene at a residence in rural Whiteside County following a call reporting a shooting in the area.

According to Booker, there is no danger to the community.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

