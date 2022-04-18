Farmers’ markets opening for the season

DAVENPORT and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Spring is here and that means it is time for local farmers’ markets.

The Bettendorf Farmers’ Market opens for the 2022 season on May 2.

This year it will be located at 2850 18th Street, between CVS and the Bettendorf Public Library.

The market will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May through October.

Davenport’s Farmers’ Market will open on May 4 at the east entrance of North Park Mall.

It will be open Wednesdays and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. May through October.

Downtown Davenport’s Freight House Farmers’ Market returns outdoors May 7 and is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.