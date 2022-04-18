Advertisement

Farmers’ markets opening for the season

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Spring is here and that means it is time for local farmers’ markets.

The Bettendorf Farmers’ Market opens for the 2022 season on May 2.

This year it will be located at 2850 18th Street, between CVS and the Bettendorf Public Library.

The market will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May through October.

Davenport’s Farmers’ Market will open on May 4 at the east entrance of North Park Mall.

It will be open Wednesdays and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. May through October.

Downtown Davenport’s Freight House Farmers’ Market returns outdoors May 7 and is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Deputies arrest teen in connection with fatal shooting north of Sterling
Ryan Christopher Peterman, 35, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count...
Davenport man charged with robbing convenience store
One Tennessee customer got his gas at a discount due to a mistake at the pump on Friday at a...
Man notifies store owner of gas price mix-up after filling tank for under $6
Police are investigating a two-car crash in East Moline Tuesday.
Police investigating a crash in East Moline Tuesday
Breasia Terrell's mother speaks one year after human remains identified as her daughter's
Breasia Terrell’s mother speaks one year after human remains identified as her daughter’s

Latest News

Monster Jam at TaxSlayer in Moline, IL
Monster Jam roars into the TaxSlayer for two shows on Saturday
The Project of the Quad Cities weighs in on Illinois HIV prevention medication bill
The Project of the Quad Cities weighs in on Illinois HIV prevention medication bill
'Montana' received the donated vest, in memory of Timothy Chick.
Henderson County K-9 program receives donated bullet proof vest
The Project of the Quad Cities weighs in on Illinois HIV prevention medication bill
The Project of the Quad Cities weighs in on Illinois HIV prevention medication bill
80s on Saturday!
Rain returns this afternoon