Feds won’t charge Chicago cop convicted in McDonald slaying

FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald, Jan. 18, 2019. Van Dyke was released from prison on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, after he served less than half of his 81-month sentence.(Antonio Perez | Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald.

In a news release Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.”

Van Dyke was convicted in Chicago in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery and sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

