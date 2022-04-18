Illinois launches new tourism campaign starring Jane Lynch

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Jane Lynch, the actress best known for her role in the hit TV show “Glee,” is part of a new tourism campaign for the state of Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker officially kicked off the tourism campaign with the Illinois native appearing via Zoom to preview the new commercials. The campaign is called “Middle of Everything,” and highlights a list of attractions both downtown Chicago and across the state.

“We are thrilled to partner with Illinois’ own Jane Lynch, the perfect ambassador to promote our state, in this new tourism campaign,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This campaign is a significant next step to aid our state’s tourism recovery and positions Illinois for future growth and success that our entire state can rally around – helping our economy, boosting tax revenues, and putting people back to work. As tourists gear up for a busy summer travel season, we welcome visitors near and far to find themselves in the middle of everything that Illinois has to offer.”

Starting this week, the new ads will run in eight states, targeting travelers in Midwestern markets on broadcast and connected TV in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Kentucky. The ads will also appear nationally on cable TV starting April 25.

In the “Middle of Everything,” Lynch stars as Illinois’ official tour guide showcasing iconic attractions in Chicago, Springfield, Historic Route 66, and the Garden of the Gods in Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.

After almost two and a half years of mitigations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate Tourism Committee is rolling out the red carpet with the new campaign that features Lynch as both director and star, for an expected 750,000 individual trips to the Prairie State.

The state’s last campaign brought nearly $212 million in revenue.

“I loved every minute of working on this project promoting tourism in my home state and I’m so proud to finally see it come to life,” said Lynch. “I am grateful for Gov. Pritzker’s enthusiasm and support for this new Illinois Tourism marketing campaign. We share the same passion for Illinois, its people, its culture, and the wonderful attractions across the state.

The $30.3 million campaign is the latest in state efforts to accelerate the recovery of Illinois’ tourism and hospitality industry employing more than 600,000 people statewide prior to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.