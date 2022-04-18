Advertisement

OSF Healthcare closes on purchase of real estate, equipment from Galesburg Cottage Hospital

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - OSF HealthCare has completed the sale of real estate, medical equipment, and other assets from Galesburg Cottage Hospital, according to Shelli Dankoff, Media Relations Supervisor for OSF HealthCare.

In February, OSF HealthCare and Cottage Hospital signed an exclusive letter of intent for the purchase.

OSF said St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg has the capacity to provide the inpatient care necessary for the area, and they do not intend to offer inpatient services at the Cottage Hospital location.

Galesburg Cottage Hospital closed in early January following multiple health and safety violations.

In late December 2021, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) served Galesburg Cottage Hospital a termination notice after multiple health and safety violations, stating the agreement has been terminated because of the hospital’s noncompliance with four different sections of the Medicare Conditions of Participation: governing body, patient rights, nursing services, and physical environment.

According to CMS, the Medicare program would not make payment for inpatient hospital services given to patients who are admitted after Jan. 14.

On Jan. 5, Galesburg Cottage Clinic filed for bankruptcy according to Courtney Bibo, Cottage Hospital director of community and staff relations.

On Jan. 8, Galesburg Cottage Hospital closed and let go of dozens of employees, per hospital CEO Sanjay Sharma.

