Advertisement

Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting

Dimione Walker
Dimione Walker(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals on Monday announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection to the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub on April 10.

In a press release, officials said Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, was arrested near Chicago on charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Marshals said they had information by April 12 that Walker had fled the state of Iowa. By April 14, they said they had information that Walker was likely in the greater Chicago area.

A photo of Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, from his arrest near Chicago by U.S. Marshalls. He faces...
A photo of Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, from his arrest near Chicago by U.S. Marshalls. He faces charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Taboo Nightclub shooting.(U.S. Marshals)

The shooting at the Cedar Rapids nightclub on April 10 killed two people and injured 10 others.

Timothy Rush, 32, has also been arrested. Rush faces multiple charges, including second degree murder.

Walker is also wanted on in Illinois on a charge of parole violation for possession of a weapon. He is also wanted by U.S. Marshals on a charge of bail-personal recognizance.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell released the following statement regarding the second arrest in the April 10, 2022 shooting investigation:

”This is an encouraging next step in finding justice for all victims of last week’s shooting. Thanks to members of law enforcement for their hard work. Our community is safer because of them.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Cody Krause
‘I became a monster’: Suspect accused of hitting, killing grandmother with hammer
Police lights.
Deputies investigating fatal shooting north of Sterling
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Federal judge voids travel-related mask mandate

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A COLD start Tuesday but more sun and highs back to the 50s
First Alert Forecast - A COLD start Tuesday but more sun and highs back to the 50s
NEST, which stands for nourish everyone sustainably together, is unique. It’s the first...
NEST Cafe, the QC’s first ‘Pay-What-You-Can’ restaurant, opens
NEST, which stands for nourish everyone sustainably together, is unique. It’s the first...
NEST Cafe, the QC’s first ‘Pay-What-You-Can’ restaurant, opens
Governor, tourism committee launches summer campaign across the Midwest.
Illinois launches new tourism campaign starring Jane Lynch
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme