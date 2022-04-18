Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals on Monday announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection to the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub on April 10.

In a press release, officials said Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, was arrested near Chicago on charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Marshals said they had information by April 12 that Walker had fled the state of Iowa. By April 14, they said they had information that Walker was likely in the greater Chicago area.

A photo of Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, from his arrest near Chicago by U.S. Marshalls. He faces charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Taboo Nightclub shooting. (U.S. Marshals)

The shooting at the Cedar Rapids nightclub on April 10 killed two people and injured 10 others.

Timothy Rush, 32, has also been arrested. Rush faces multiple charges, including second degree murder.

Walker is also wanted on in Illinois on a charge of parole violation for possession of a weapon. He is also wanted by U.S. Marshals on a charge of bail-personal recognizance.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell released the following statement regarding the second arrest in the April 10, 2022 shooting investigation:

”This is an encouraging next step in finding justice for all victims of last week’s shooting. Thanks to members of law enforcement for their hard work. Our community is safer because of them.”

