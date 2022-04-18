Advertisement

Student stabbed by ‘trespasser’ at California high school has died, officials say

Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser”...
Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a "trespasser" approached the campus and stabbed a student.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old student has died after she was stabbed multiple times at a California high school Monday.

Stockton Unified School District confirmed the stabbing at Stagg High School in Stockton, about 50 miles south of Sacramento.

District officials say the school was under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed the student at around 11 a.m.

The 40-year-old suspect is in custody, and the victim was transported to the hospital where she later died, according to KOVR.

Law enforcement officials say the attack does not appear to be random and that the student was targeted, KOVR reports.

