Suspect taken into custody after shots fired incident in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police have taken a suspect into custody after responding to a report of shots fired Sunday night.

Police say they responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, near the intersection of 5th Street and 37th Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody by police after a short pursuit, according to a sergeant.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

