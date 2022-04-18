Advertisement

Suspect taken into custody after shots fired incident in Rock Island

Officials say no injuries have been reported.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police have taken a suspect into custody after responding to a report of shots fired Sunday night.

Police say they responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, near the intersection of 5th Street and 37th Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody by police after a short pursuit, according to a sergeant.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

