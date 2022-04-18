Advertisement

Teen fatally shot during cell phone sale, police say

Joshua Simmons, 15, is being remembered on GoFundMe as “a boy who loved his friends and family...
Joshua Simmons, 15, is being remembered on GoFundMe as “a boy who loved his friends and family and… cared deeply for others.”(Source: GoFundMe)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after California police say a 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed during a meeting to buy a cell phone.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Joshua Simmons in a news release. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Friday found Simmons suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say Simmons had arranged to buy a cell phone from 24-year-old Jose Bustamante Cardenas through an online marketplace app. During the transaction, an altercation led to the fatal shooting, according to police.

Cardenas was initially detained after contacting police and allegedly admitting his involvement in Simmons’ death. He was later booked on a murder charge and is being held on $2 million bail.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later this week, police say.

A GoFundMe set up to cover Simmons’ funeral costs remembers the teen as “a boy who loved his friends and family and… cared deeply for others.”

Simmons was only a week away from his 16th birthday when he was killed, KABC reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Police lights.
Deputies investigating fatal shooting north of Sterling
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Dimione Walker
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
1 injured in overnight shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden pushes infrastructure plans in visit to New Hampshire
Authorities report Philip Hayes has been arrested after a roaming donkey was shot and killed.
Livestock contractor charged with inhumane slaughter of animal, deputies say
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp takes stand in suit against ex-wife Amber Heard
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
A teacher at Middleton High School performed in drag for students at a staff talent show...
High school teacher’s drag performance for students draws controversy