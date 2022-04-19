Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building

A mother and her two toddlers were rescued after their apartment building caught fire. (SOURCE: INDIANAPOLIS METRO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Dramatic video captured officers in Indiana rescuing a mother and her two toddlers from an apartment fire.

The rescue happened in the early hours of April 11.

A mother was trapped on the second floor along with her 2-year-old and 3-year-old.

Three officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department rushed to the back of the building, where the mother dropped her children down to the officers.

She jumped down after them.

Authorities say the flames started when a candle was knocked over by a resident, setting a blanket on fire.

One person was slightly injured, with 20 people in the apartment complex being displaced.

