Davenport man charged with robbing convenience store

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he robbed a convenience store Thursday.

Ryan Christopher Peterman, 35, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He also is facing probation violations in two separate cases, online court records show.

Peterman is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday after refusing to be seen in prisoner court Tuesday morning, according to court records.

Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police responded to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, 3636 Hickory Grove Road, for a report of a robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Peterman went into the store and shoved a woman, opened the cash register himself and took $278 and left the business.

