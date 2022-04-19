Advertisement

Deputies arrest teen in connection with fatal shooting north of Sterling

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Deputies have arrested a 16-year-old boy after police found a 84-year-old man dead Monday.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a gunfire call about 9 a.m. Monday in the 20000 block of Hickory Hills Road, Sterling, the department said in a media release.

Deputies said it was reported a 16-year-old family member fled the home on foot armed with a shotgun.

Jaime P. Garcia, 84 was found dead from a gunshot wound in the home by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Rockford.

According to deputies, about 9:30 a.m. the 16-year-old was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Ridge Road. The juvenile was detained, at Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center pending further court proceedings.

A gun was recovered on the suspected path of the 16-year-old, deputies said.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.

