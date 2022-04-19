Fareway to open new store in LeClaire

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - LeClaire is set to get a grocery store in the summer of 2023.

Fareway Stores, Inc. plans to renovate the former Slagle’s store at 1301 Eagle Ridge Road in LeClaire, the company said in a media release. Slagle’s Food in LeClaire closed its doors in 2019.

Fareway said they plan to start renovations later this year, with the tentative opening date in the summer of 2023.

“We are excited to announce plans to expand and want to thank local officials and the Iowa Economic Development Authority for making this project possible,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “While residents of LeClaire are familiar with Fareway, we look forward to serving and becoming an integral part of the growing community.”

Fareway has locations in Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport, Geneseo, Moline and Muscatine.

“We are thrilled to have Fareway coming to the City of Le Claire,” said Mayor Dennis Gerard. “Having a full-service grocery store in our city is the number one requested amenity we hear from our residents. We have been working on this for several years. Fareway is the perfect fit for our community!”

Fareway said the location will have FastLanes, a self-service checkout option, and online shopping and curbside pick-up, available at Shop.Fareway.com.

“Bringing a full-service grocery store to LeClaire has been a goal of many for years,” said GRT QC Properties, LLC Managing Partner Steve Geifman. “Along with Fareway’s great grocery selection, bakery, and fresh meats, we are also committed to renovating the center and bringing more businesses and visitors to LeClaire. Thank you Fareway, City of LeClaire, and residents who encouraged this process to move forward.”

