Former Henry Co. correctional officer charged with sexual misconduct, official misconduct

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police arrested a former correctional officer after deputies said they received a complaint of sexual misconduct Friday.

Trayton Jones, 21, of Toulon, Illinois was charged with two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of official misconduct.

Jones has been terminated from his employment, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

Deputies said they received the complaint Friday from a woman inmate, and the complaint was immediately turned over to the Illinois State Police.

Jones was arrested and charged Monday, deputies said.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

