Illinois DOT removing litter from roadsides as part of ‘Think Before You Throw!’ campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - As temperatures continue to get warmer, the Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding people to lookout for maintenance crews picking up litter along roadsides throughout the state.

IDOT’s “Think Before You Throw!” is an initiative to reduce roadside litter and raise awareness of the negative impact littering has.

Last year alone, the state spent $41.3 million on picking up litter, sweeping shoulders and removing debris. Part of the cost is at the expense of tax payers.

IDOT officials say the littering problem in Illinois has worsened in recent years.

“During the pandemic, we have observed much more littering taking place. We are committed to helping maintain a positive impression of Illinois by keeping roadsides clean, but we can’t do it alone. We’re asking you to think before you throw and properly dispose of trash,” said Omer Osman, Illinois Transportation Secretary.

Littering is illegal and can lead to a fine of $1,500 in the state of Illinois.

If you come across IDOT vehicles and workers cleaning up litter throughout the spring and summer months, slow down and move over.

