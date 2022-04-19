Advertisement

Clouds lead to more rain Wednesday

Wednesday highs in the 50s with warmer weather into the weekend. 80s possible Saturday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Clouds will continue to increase Tuesday night. Winds will also start to speed up, again, toward daybreak. Clouds Wednesday will produce rain with highs in the 50s and

possibly a bit of thunder in the afternoon. Winds will crank up as gusts will approach 40 mph, at times. Thursday sun gets us well into the 60s to near 70 before we close the day

with the chance of some late evening rain. Then, brace yourself, as we head for highs in the 70s Friday with highs possibly at or above 80 on Saturday before 60s return Sunday.

Friday will bring some showers early with Saturday remaining mostly dry till later in the evening. Sunday will bring some occasional rain that might last into Monday morning.

Tuesday looks dry with highs Monday and Tuesday back into the 50s.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. WIND SPEEDS UP TOWARD DAYBREAK. LOW: 40. WIND: SE 5-15/20+

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND SOME RUMBLES OF THUNDER. HIGH: 53°. WIND: S/SE 15-25/40

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & MILDER. HIGH: 69°.

