Increasing Cloudiness This Afternoon

Another soaking rain event sets up Wednesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- After a sunny start, we’ll see more clouds moving in this afternoon, with slightly milder temperatures in the 40′s to lower 50′s. Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday, with showers likely across the region and a few thunderstorms possible through the afternoon and evening hours. We’re looking at light to moderate rain through the period, with .25″ to .50″ amounts for many locations. Highs should reach the 50′s. The gradual warm up continues with sunny and warmer 60′s Thursday, followed by rain chances, 60′s and 70′s for Friday, and through the weekend. The warm temperatures won’t last as we get back to below normal readings next week.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny, then gradually increasing clouds. High: 52°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and not as cool overnight. Low: 40°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Cloudy and windy with showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. High: 50°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

