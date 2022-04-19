Advertisement

Increasing clouds Tuesday

Another soaking rain event sets up Wednesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Enjoy the sunshine Tuesday morning because clouds will move in during the afternoon and stick around through early Thursday.

Highs will run into the low 50s Tuesday which is still well below normal. Wednesday will be a wet day with showers breaking out in the morning and a few rumbles of thunder by the afternoon. Look for another soaking rain event with a quarter to half-inch likely.

Thursday will be the nicest day of the week with sunshine and normal highs in the 60s. Friday onward will be active with warm air arriving. Showers are likely Friday as the warm front lifts north.

Saturday will be windy and warm with highs well into the 70s before a cold front arrives Saturday night bringing yet another round of showers and storms. Cooler than normal temps return by early next week.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 52º. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 42º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and a few storms. High: 50º

