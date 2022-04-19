Advertisement

Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers coach added to discrimination lawsuit

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Iowa Linebackers coach has been added to a lawsuit being brought by seven former Hawkeye football players.

The lawsuit accuses the Athletics Department and several coaches of racially motivated discrimination and harassment.

Coach Seth Wallace has now been added to suit as a defendant along with Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, Athletic Director Gary Barta, and coaches Brian Ferentz and Chris Doyle.

The former Hawkeye football players are demanding $20 million from the athletic department, accusing the football program of creating a racially hostile environment.

It began in November 2020 after former players took to social media with accusations of discrimination.

Court documents show the players are also bringing new accusations to the suit, claiming a therapist shared confidential sessions with Kirk Ferentz, who then confronted a player about his concerns with the program.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to coach Seth Wallace as a “former” coach.

