MetroLINK lifts mask requirement on public transit

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - MetroLINK announced Tuesday masks are now optional on all buses and within facilities.

Due to a court ruling on Monday, the CDC’s January 29, 2021 order requiring masks on public transportation and at hubs is no longer in effect, MetroLINK said in a media release.

MetroLINK said effective immediately, TSA will not enforce its mask-related directives, so masks are now optional on Metro buses and in facilities.

