Muscatine receives 2021 ‘Tree City USA Award’

This is the 30th consecutive year Muscatine has been awarded the designation.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - More than a week ahead of Earth Day, the City of Muscatine received the 2021 “Tree City USA Award,” presented by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

This is the 30th consecutive year the city has been awarded the designation.

Muscatine was one of 74 other communities across Iowa that qualified for the award.

“The Tree City USA award is a symbol for communities who have made a commitment to the management of public trees. The City of Muscatine has provided an outstanding example for other Iowa communities by enhancing our forest resources and demonstrating the great value of trees in providing multiple benefits for future generations,” said Jeff Goerndt, Iowa State Forester.

Last spring 500 trees were planted throughout the city.

HNI Corporation was honored by the Iowa Urban Tree Council for the more than 100 employees who helped plant the trees.

