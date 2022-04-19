Old Davenport YMCA demolition begins

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley began demolishing the old building on 2nd Street in Davenport.

The city approved the demolition at the Design Review Board meeting in March.

In an application submitted to the board dated February 3rd, 2022, YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley CEO Brad Martell describes an “urgent” need to tear the building down.

You can view the full application, and the proposed plans for the demolition, here.

