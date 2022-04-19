Advertisement

Police investigating a crash in East Moline Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are on scene of a crash at the corner of Avenue of the Cities and Archer Drive in East Moline Tuesday.

East Moline police told the TV6 crew on scene, they are investing a two-car crash that happened about 8 a.m.

Police said the crash happened when one of the vehicles failed to yield while turning left. There were no injuries reported.

Police are investigating a two-car crash in East Moline Tuesday.
