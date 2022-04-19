Advertisement

School Health Link relocating into Moline High School

Some of the services offered will include sports physicals, immunizations, and mental health services.
By Evan Denton
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District is partnering with School Health Clinic to bring a new health clinic to Moline High School.

“This has been an opportunity that we have been exploring for quite some time,” said Dr. Rachel Savage, Moline-Coal Valley School District’s superintendent.

Some of the services offered will include sports physicals, immunizations, and mental health services.

“These are pieces that parents typically need to go outside of the school district, find a clinic, find a medical provider that can provide those services to their families.” Dr. Savage said. “Now, with these services directly located in moline high school, our families will have a much easier time gaining access to those services directly for their students. It eliminates those barriers for transportation for parents, and makes it far more accessible for our students to gain access to those extra services.”

Dr. Savage said that the School Health Link services are not designed to replace the services school nurses currently provide. They are simply an addition.

“We have a team of professionals that we can support our kids when they are struggling, whether it be with their physical health or their social-emotional health,” Dr. Savage said. “These additional providers will just add to that team.”

Tracy Keenon, School Health Link’s supervisor, said the move from its current location in Rock Island is advantageous for the clinic as well.

“The bottom line is to make sure that everybody has access to health care and making sure that any item that needs to be addressed to ensure that they are able to be healthy and be able to participate in school is the number one priority,” Keenon said.

“This is a great positive asset for our district and the community, but really for our families to not have to travel, to know where to find us,” Dr. Savage said.

The clinic is scheduled to be open for the 2022-23 school year.

Keenon said the clinic will serve all of Rock Island County. The cost of each visit will be dependent on insurance coverage, but School Health Link will provide care even if the patient does not have insurance.

