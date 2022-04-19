Advertisement

Sterling police make arrest in September home invasion

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
STERLING, Iowa (KWQC) - Sterling police have arrested 19-year-old Elias Cervantes Jr. of Franklin Grove, Ill. in connection with a shots fired call the occurred on September 27, 2021.

Cervantes was arrested for home invasion, aggravated battery and burglary.

The incident happened in the 200 block of 12th Avenue.

Cervantes is alleged to have forced his way into the home and struck someone with a metal bludgeon.

He was taken to Whiteside County Jail as other arrests are pending.

This incident remains under investigation.

