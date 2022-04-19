Transit agencies and airlines rolling back mask mandates amid federal ruling

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Travel companies and agencies are beginning to roll back their mask mandates in response to a U.S. District Court ruling.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled the government has no authority to require travelers to wear masks as a way of slowing the spread of COVID-19. The ruling comes after the CDC extended its mandate on public transit to May 3.

Since the ruling, all four major U.S. airlines and Amtrak announced they are no longer enforcing the mandate for passengers.

In the Quad Cities, a spokesperson for MetroLink in Rock Island County told TV6 News Monday evening, that masks are no longer required on buses. However, they are still waiting for formal guidance from the Federal Transit Authority.

CitiBus in Davenport did not respond to TV6′s request for comment.

At approximately 8:15 p.m on Monday, the TSA released a statement announcing their mask mandate will no longer be enforced, but pointed to the CDC’s recommendation to still use a mask on public transit.

One passenger flying in from North Dakota to the Quad Cities International Airport said he noticed about half of his flight was not following the guidelines.

“I’m over [the mandate],” Doug Kraft said. “It’s time to be done. It’s been going on long enough.”

Meanwhile, another passenger flying in from Minnesota said she’s likely to still wear a mask even after the ruling.

“Especially since you’re with a lot of people that you don’t know and that you don’t know anything about,” Mara Corum said. “You can’t really trust to know that they’ve been safe.”

Before all the airlines announced their policy changes, Janet Hill of the Rock Island County Health Department spoke with TV6 about the difference between masking around the town one lives in and on public transit.

“When you’re in an airport, you’re with people from all over the country, there is no local community,” Hill said. “You could be sitting next to someone from the northeast, who is unvaccinated and who may be asymptomatic.”

The lawsuit against the mandate was filed in July 2021.

