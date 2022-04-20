Believe in the Brave Breakfast Fundrasier

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting a Believe in the Brave Breakfast fundraiser. The keynote speaker is Jenna Quinn, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, TED speaker, author, and the namesake of Jenna’s Law. The law requires each school district to adopt and implement a prevention policy that educates students, teachers and caregivers on how to prevent, recognize and report child abuse. Jenna benefitted from the services of a Children’s Advocacy Center and will share her story.

Tickets for Believe in the Brave Breakfast are $50 and a table of 8 is $380. The silent auction will feature beautiful pieces from Hot Glass, a basket from Milltown CrossFit, and a Hot Air Balloon ride for two. To purchase tickets or to bid on silent auction items, click here.

Believe in the Brave Breakfast

When: Tuesday, April 26 | 7-9 a.m.

Where: University Club | 1518 5th Ave., Moline

The Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center // 734 20th St., Rock Island // 309-794-6451

