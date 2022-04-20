Breasia Terrell’s mother speaks one year after human remains identified as her daughter’s

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Breasia Terrell’s mother, Aishia Lankford, is sharing her grief a year after police confirmed the human remains found near a pond north of DeWitt belonged to her 10-year-old daughter, Breasia Terrell.

Breasia was last seen on July 10 at an apartment on the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport where registered sex offender Henry Dinkins was staying with his girlfriend.

“A mistake that cost me my daughter’s life, that I will never get over,” said Lankford, “Nothing has changed. My life is still July 10th, 2020. Nothing has changed. I remember it like it just happened yesterday. March 23rd, [2021] when I sat out in the field with tears. Hair was standing up on the back of my neck. I knew it was her. I knew it. They didn’t have to tell me. I knew it. I knew it on the 22nd when I got that call on the 22nd and I will never forget it, at 7:33 p.m. the detective called me.”

Aishia says she struggles with survivor’s guilt and her son suffers from PTSD.

“The loss of my daughter, it broke something inside of me that can never be fulfilled,” said Lankford, “It’s the hardest battle that I’ve ever had to fight in my entire life, and man, I wish it was over.”

Since Terrell’s disappearance, the Quad City community has shown its respect with murals and memorials.

“I love it. I love all of it. Every event that they throw I wait until everybody leaves or the crowd dies down a little bit, then I go see it because I know that the community put their all into it,” said Lankford.

Aishia says nothing will replace the life that was taken or the justice the family says still needs to be served.

“What I want to see happen to him? Him [Dinkins] get life. I would say death but that would be too easy. A lot of people are saying he needs to burn in hell, that he needs to die and he does. He does. But that would be too easy. He should sit and rot like I do. He should have to close his eyes like I do and wake up in the middle of the night in tears and sweat because of her face. That’s what he should have to feel because that’s what I feel every day. He should have to feel that. He should have to feel everything just like me. Because it hurts and it hurts so bad,” Lankford said.

Aishia says she was frustrated after the trial was delayed.

“Sitting in the courtroom and being able to hear him talk after almost two years, that does more damage to the heart than anything because that’s all I ever wanted was for him to talk to me and tell me where she was. He knew and withheld it and I believe he’s going to take it to the grave with him like the detectives told me earlier on when they first found her,” Lankford said.

Registered sex offender Henry Dinkins has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. A judge has granted Dinkins’ request to move the trial out of Scott County because of pre-trial publicity. Linn County is being considered, but a final decision on the location has not been determined.

Dinkins has been moved to Marshall County jail. Court documents show he will have a hearing on April 28 and his trial is set to begin on October 17.

