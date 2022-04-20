Corkless in Galena this June
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - An event happening in Galena featuring Northern Illinois Wineries’ grapes and wines now has tickets on sale. Showcasing 8 local artists and food trucks, this event is surrounded in supporting local. Britt White with Galena Cellars shares a preview of what will be available at Corkless in Galena.
When: June 25th, 2022 | Noon to 6 pm
Where: Depot Parking Lot, Galena Illinois | Along the Galena River
