Corkless in Galena this June

Corkless in Galena
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - An event happening in Galena featuring Northern Illinois Wineries’ grapes and wines now has tickets on sale. Showcasing 8 local artists and food trucks, this event is surrounded in supporting local. Britt White with Galena Cellars shares a preview of what will be available at Corkless in Galena.

When: June 25th, 2022 | Noon to 6 pm

Where: Depot Parking Lot, Galena Illinois | Along the Galena River

