Davenport library to host cybersecurity program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Public Library will host a program on cybersecurity in person and virtually.

Scammers have become more sneaky, using technology and tailoring scams to specific age groups.

Professionals will be available at the library and online to make people aware about scammers and how to handle the situation.

The program will be offered in person at the Eastern Library and via zoom from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 3.

