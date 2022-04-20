‘Donuts & Demo’ starts construction at Hand in Hand in Bettendorf

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Major renovations to Hand in Hand started with “Donuts & Demo” Tuesday.

“We are a child care center but also a construction crew today,” said Samantha Yeager-Walrach, Marketing, and Development for Hand in Hand. “We’re doing “Donuts & Demo.’ They’re going to don their little hard hats and hopefully go to town and have donuts afterward.”

Hand in Hand is a non-profit that helps children with disabilities, which has been in the same Bettendorf building for 21 years with few updates.

“We’re going to be as safe as possible, we’ll see who will swing what and I’m sure the pre-schoolers and some of the adults will get in on the fun,” Yeager-Walrach said.

Phase one of construction is in the basement where the crew was demolishing walls.

“All the office space is going to become cubical space,” Yeager-Walrach said. “Office space will be a little bit smaller but that allows for bigger program space for our school-agers and even our pre-schoolers and younger kids to use as well.”

Phase two is upstairs and has not started yet.

“We’ll be remodeling the kitchen, adding an additional classroom, which we call the Castle room right now, which is a multi-purpose space, that’ll be an additional pre-school classroom,” Yeager-Walrach said.

The project will add an additional 18 childcare spots, and they hope to have it finished by the end of August.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.